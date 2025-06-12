How will Georgia lawmakers cross the road? It may not be a skybridge

The State Capitol Complex is getting a major upgrade with the new legislative office building now under construction across the street. But there’s a fight over how to connect it to the Capitol.

The Georgia Building Authority is constructing a new legislative office building on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and wants to build a 20-foot-wide skybridge linking it to the Capitol.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach spoke with the GBA chief of staff, who said it’s the best option and safer and more secure that everyone crossing at the street level.

He also said it’s the cheaper and less destructive to the Capitol than trying to tunnel under the road into the basement.

The state is seeking permission to build on the city’s right-of-way as well as have “air rights” over MLK Jr. Drive.

But not everyone is on board.

“It allows the state to come in and basically say they can do whatever they want. It is offensive,” said David Mitchell, the executive director of the Atlanta Preservation Center.

“At the end of the day it’s an incision in a historic building that’s been undisturbed for over 100 years that’s represented the process of civil discourse in the state of Georgia. It will be an awkward looking tube sticking out the side,” he said.

At a city transportation committee hearing, at least two city councilmembers expressed different concerns.

They said they prefer enhanced crosswalks and keeping people, lawmakers and a vibrancy on the streets of downtown Atlanta.

“I’m a big believer that these type of pedestrian bridges, or like to call them ‘hamster tubes’ don’t do much or anything to get people on the street patronizing businesses,” Councilman Jason Dozier said.

The Georgia Building Authority says it’s ready to address any questions or concerns the Council has. But ultimately it did not get approval for the bridge with a unanimous vote to hold it in committee.

“Downtown Atlanta and the area around the state capitol will be made better by folks walking around the footprint,” Councilman Amir Farokhi said.

With or without the pedestrian bridge, the legislative office building is set to open in Oct. 2026 in time for the start of the 2027 legislative session.

