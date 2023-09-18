How much have Georgia’s gas prices fallen over the past week? Here’s a county-by-county map

ATLANTA — If you need to fill up the tank for your morning drive, gas prices in Georgia are going down.

AAA reports that the state average is $3.38 Monday compared to the national average, which is $3.88 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas.

Georgia’s gas prices are down 18 cents from last Monday $3.56. This time last year, the average price for a regular gallon was $3.18.

On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp brought back the temporary gas tax suspension that was in effect for most of 2022. The current suspension lasts until Oct. 12.

“Crude oil prices continue to increase, but the rise is tempered by much lower demand,” said Montrae Waiters with AAA. “The slide in drivers fueling up is typical, with schools back in session, the days are getting shorter as we look ahead to fall, in addition to, Governor Brian Kemp’s suspension of the state gas tax through October 12th continues to be the driving forces pushing pump prices lower.”

Which areas have seen the cheapest and gas prices as of Monday?

The least expensive markets are Catoosa-Dade-Walker, Brunswick and Albany, according to AAA. Meanwhile, the most expensive markets are Savannah, Atlanta and Hinesville-Fort Stewart, according to AAA. T

You can click here to look at a map that shows the county-by-county average gas prices.

