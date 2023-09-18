4-year-old shot to death, landlord hospitalized after being run over by suspect, Ga. coroner says

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that killed a 4-year-old at an apartment complex.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told Channel 2 Action News the shooting took place inside an apartment at the Liberty Commons Apartments on North Lumpkin Road Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old who had been shot. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child’s identity has not been released.

Bryan said police believe the child was intentionally shot by someone who lived at the apartment with them.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the investigation, the suspect ran over the landlord while leaving the scene. The landlord was taken to the hospital, where their condition is unknown.

The landlord’s identity has not been released.

Police have not said if anyone has been taken into custody in connection to this case.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta Public Schools to start ticketing unlawful drivers with the help of new speeding cameras

©2023 Cox Media Group