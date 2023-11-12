How many snakes in Georgia are venomous, and where do they live?

GEORGIA — The state of Georgia is known for a lot of things, its peaches, its peanuts, a thriving entertainment scene across the state, and an abundance of wildlife.
Within the many species that call Georgia home are 47 species of snake native to the state.
Just six of the slithery serpents, and some subspecies, are venomous, according to Georgia wildlife officials.
While there are seven species of snake with poisonous fangs across the Peach State, there’s only one area that actually has them all, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
The Wildlife Resources Division reported that the majority of Georgia’s venomous snakes are spread out across the whole state, with the exception of a small piece of the Georgia Coastal Plain.
So, which species in Georgia are venomous?
The six species of venomous snake in Georgia are:
- Copperheads
- Cottonmouths (two kinds)
- Eastern Coral Snakes
- Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnakes
- Timber Rattlesnakes
- Pigmy Rattlesnakes (two kinds)
If you’re trying to avoid the venomous snakes, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has a map of where you can find each one.
