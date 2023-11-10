Woman says she watched on GPS as her car drove away, stolen from Buckhead hotel valet

ATLANTA — Sonja Gunter says if it wasn’t for her car’s GPS device, it probably would be long gone.

“You can see my car, in real time 1.2 miles away, 1.8 miles, then 2.1 miles away. I’m like my car is going further and further away. Y’all better get my car,” Gunter said.

Gunter told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln that a valet at the Thompson Hotel told her they could not find her Mercedes-Benz when someone allegedly stole it from their lot.

“It just seems like it’s a target, and at this point for it to be valet,” she said.

She reached out to Channel 2 Action News after Dia and Leslie Tucker spoke out about their blue Dodge Charger getting stolen from the same hotel earlier in the month.

“If I give you my keys and say you got me for the night, I’m not telling you to fight for anybody. I’m just saying look out for my car if I’m giving you money to watch my car,” Dia Tucker said.

Gunter said her vehicle was taken in September.

“Somebody helping folks get cars out of there,” Gunter said.

She told Lincoln after notifying the valet manager that she could track her car, minutes later she could see the car U-turn on her GPS back to the hotel.

Gunter said she was outside when the man came back.

“He zooms past me; looks over and hops into the garage next door. He jumped out of the car and ran,” Gunter said.

Felicia Posey, who lives in Alabama, told Lincoln that she stayed at the hotel in August and witnessed when another hotel guest got the news their Rolls Royce had been stolen from the same lot.

“She said our car was stolen. I said, ‘What do you mean your car was stolen?’ She said someone stole our car,” Posey said.

After sending hotel management multiple emails since Wednesday, the hotel sent a statement Friday, saying:

“At Thompson Atlanta – Buckhead, the safety and security of our guests and colleagues is a top priority. We continue to work closely with the hotel’s third-party valet parking operator and garage owner on enhanced security measures. Any additional inquiries should be directed to local authorities.”

