How healthy is homemade food for dogs? It’ll depend on what you cook

SEATTLE, Wash. — A new study by the American Veterinary Medical Association says the number of dog owners making their own homemade meals for their pups is up 400%.

However, the same research shows the overwhelming majority may be putting their dogs’ health at risk.

Mary Wu, the owner of eight-pound Yorkie Coby, makes her pet’s meals at home.

But vets like Dr. Donna Kelleher say they’ve seen those loving intentions breed a new problem.

“It’s like, no, you can’t feed those diets long term,” Kelleher said.

The same report from the AMVA looked at 1,700 dog owners who cook their pets’ food and found only 6% were making meals that were nutritionally complete.

“It was like, wow, that’s abysmal,” Kelleher said.

The study found that the most common mistake was only including ground meat and rice, which don’t have enough vitamin D and calcium on their own.

“They can break bones, they can have fractures, they can die acutely from seizures and heart failure because they have no calcium, no magnesium,” Kelleher said.

According to Kelleher, the right protein to use is key organ meat, not just muscle meat, make sure to get enough calcium and bone nutrients, vitamins, minerals and oils.

She said that when done right, making your pets’ food can mean a longer life.

“All the patients that I’ve ever had in their 20s are all on homemade food,” Kelleher said.

It’s something the team at Just Food for Dogs focuses on too.

“A lot of people don’t realize that the food they’re giving their dog is balanced for them, and not their dog,” the company said.

The company, and others like it, have nutritionists who carefully calibrate what’s in the mix, like how much protein, starch, fruits and vegetables, and they add nutrient blends.

“Over the last four years, I’d say we’ve at least doubled, if not tripled, in business,” Just Food for Dogs said.

For her own dog, Coby, Wu said she boned up on pet nutrition at home.

“I’ll add a little bit of turmeric,” Wu said.

Through research and consultation with her pet, Wu said she found the right balance for Coby, and her business, Coby’s Cafe.

It’s the first dog cafe in Seattle, full of like-minded pet parents, crazy about their pups and proud of it.

