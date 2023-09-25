How happy and healthy are people in your state? Here’s how they rank, according to new study

ATLANTA — A new study conducted by Health Reporter ranked each state by people’s health, well-being and eating habits.

The 2023 Nutritional Well-Being Index looked at nutrition, psychological well-being, physical health and the “interplay of social connection with lifestyle choices.”

The study focused specifically on how those factors impact how well people eat, but it also gives a glimpse into how states rank in terms of overall health and happiness.

Massachusetts topped the list and Mississippi came in last.

Take a look to see how your state ranked.

