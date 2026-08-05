How Georgia college students can get $100 to learn AI

Georgia college students can now get $100 in free AI credits through a new program from OpenAI.

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The offer is available to eligible students at colleges, universities, community colleges and trade schools across the state.

The credits can be used with Codex, OpenAI’s AI tool that helps users write code, build apps, create projects and learn new tech skills.

Who can get it?

To qualify, you must:

Be currently enrolled at a Georgia college, university, community college or trade school.

Be living in Georgia when you claim the offer.

Verify your student status through SheerID.

You can use your personal ChatGPT account to claim the credits. You don’t need to use a school account, but you will need to verify that you’re a student.

How much do you get?

Eligible students will receive 2,500 Codex credits, worth about $100.

The credits can be used with Codex in ChatGPT and are good for 12 months. The offer is limited to one per student.

OpenAI says the goal is to help more Georgia students learn AI skills as the technology becomes more common in jobs across industries like healthcare, technology, manufacturing and logistics.

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