How Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines ranked with on-time arrivals in 2025

Delta Air Lines has been ranked as the best among North American airlines for on-time performance. It’s the fifth year in a row the Atlanta-based airline has received the honor.
Online aviation analytics firm Cirium has analyzed flight arrival times each year since 2009. The firm tracked 1,800,086 Delta flights and said that 80.9% of them arrived on time. That is slightly down from 2024’s 83.45% rate.
Cirium considers any flight that arrived within 15 minutes of its schedule game arrival as “on-time.” Cirium CEO Jeremy Bowen said Delta and other airlines adapted to challenges in 2025.
“Even with clear skies, airlines faced structural constraints, staffing shortages, airspace closures, supply chain issues, and frequent weather disruptions. Despite these difficulties, the sector performed impressively,” Bowen said in a statement.
Here is a look at how the other major North American airlines did in 2025 based on Cirium’s tracking:
|Ranking
|Airline
|On-Time Arrivals
|Total Flights
|1
|(DL) Delta Air Lines
|80.90%
|1,800,086
|2
|(AS) Alaska Airlines
|79.20%
|453,031
|3
|(NK) Spirit Airlines
|78.83%
|218,265
|4
|(UA) United Airlines
|78.77%
|1,732,450
|5
|(WN) Southwest Airlines
|77.04%
|1,422,405
|6
|(AA) American Airlines
|76.43%
|2,259,576
|7
|(B6) JetBlue
|74.66%
|313,318
|8
|(WS) WestJet
|73.58%
|205,501
|9
|(AC) Air Canada
|73.26%
|383,819
|10
|(F9) Frontier Airlines
|72.14%
|208,987
Cirium listed Aeromexico as its top global airline with a 90.02% on-time performance.
The other regional winners included Iberia Express in Europe, Copa Airlines in Latin America, Philippine Airlines in Asia Pacific, and Safair in the Middle East and Africa.
