Caught on camera: Fireworks spinning out of control sent New Year party running for cover

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Fireworks spinning out of control ignited flames near homes in the Longshore Cove neighborhood.

“I don’t know if they don’t know you can’t use fireworks in a roadway under Georgia law or they just don’t care,” Maureen Meadows told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

Dekalb County Police Department said officers are investigating the property damage, and Dekalb County’s Chief Fire Marshal Larry Labbe said those responsible could face criminal charges.

He said last July, a new law went into effect making it illegal to shoot fireworks on a street. You have to be on your own property. Even in that case, if the fireworks damage someone else’s property, you could face criminal charges. Plus, he said, neighbors can file civil cases against you.

Neighbors in another Dekalb County community, Chamblee, sent Channel 2 videos of flames shooting up next to an apartment building on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

“Me and my dad are celebrating the New Year with some sparklers when we see some kids shooting fireworks, and one firework lands into a dry bush outside our apartment,” said Peter Greenstein. “My dad rushes down to try to stomp on it as the kids run away. I grab the fire extinguisher and run down and help him put it out.”

He said he ran to a nearby restaurant to get a bucket of water. He said that did help stop the flames from spreading until firefighters and police arrived.

“That could have turned into something much worse,” said Mallory Garcia, who lives nearby.

She said she saw the charred ground next to the children’s clinic and restaurants.

The fire marshal said it’s against the law to set off fireworks at any multi-family property. His team is following up on these cases.

Neighbors said that makes them feel safer.

“In the past, it has just been a nuisance to have to pick up the debris in my garden, but it’s frightened me, too, because the fireworks are large and come close to the house,” said Meadows.

©2026 Cox Media Group