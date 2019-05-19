Hot week ahead: We could see temperatures in 90s for first time this year

If you have outdoor plans today, don't forget to pack bottled water and sunscreen.
Sunday will start a trend of summer temperatures with highs in the upper 80s and a few spots could even hit 90.
Meteorologist Eboni Deon said our first 90 degree day last year was May 12.
We're tracking the near-record highs for this time of year that you can expect in your neighborhood this week, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
Mostly sunny and very warm today. Early afternoon temps will warm into the mid to upper 80s. pic.twitter.com/5quXpudVXY— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) May 19, 2019
Isolated showers are possible for some areas Sunday night and into Monday. Deon said there is a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain.
A few showers are possible overnight and Monday as a front approaches. Rain chance will be low around 20%. pic.twitter.com/ckzAOoNW21— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) May 19, 2019
Deon looked into the record books and here are the Atlanta records for this week.
- 5/19: 96°, 1938
- 5/20: 94°, 1941
- 5/21: 96°, 1941
- 5/22: 94°, 1941
- 5/23: 95°, 1941
- 5/24: 95°, 1996
