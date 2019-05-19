  • Hot week ahead: We could see temperatures in 90s for first time this year

    If you have outdoor plans today, don't forget to pack bottled water and sunscreen.

    Sunday will start a trend of summer temperatures with highs in the upper 80s and a few spots could even hit 90. 

    Meteorologist Eboni Deon said our first 90 degree day last year was May 12. 

    We're tracking the near-record highs for this time of year that you can expect in your neighborhood this week, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM. 

    Isolated showers are possible for some areas Sunday night and into Monday. Deon said there is a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain. 

    Deon looked into the record books and here are the Atlanta records for this week.

    • 5/19: 96°, 1938
    • 5/20: 94°, 1941
    • 5/21: 96°, 1941
    • 5/22: 94°, 1941
    • 5/23: 95°, 1941
    • 5/24: 95°, 1996

