Holiday tipping: What’s different this year, how much should you give?

ATLANTA — This time of year, many people have opinions or questions about holiday tipping. Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer asked financial experts what you should consider and what’s different about tips this year.

All those tip prompts at checkout can lead to tipping fatigue.

"I was at the airport and I was buying a some water and I still got the prompt to tip and I felt pretty pressured because the cashier was looking at me," said Ana Staples with Bankrate.

But holiday and year-end tips are in a different category.

Bankrate data shows many people are holding steady or even increasing holiday tips. But this year, fewer people say they are tipping.

“Higher income spenders are going to tip the same, people with lower incomes might opt out of tipping at all this holiday season," Staples told Stouffer.

Regular tippers may add extra gratuity this time of year. The Emily Post Institute suggests at a barber shop or hair salon to consider the cost of a service. For child care or home caregivers, consider up to a week’s or moth’s pay. For sanitation workers, the institute suggest $10-$30 each.

Georgia financial adviser April Reed says show gratitude where you can.

“That’s a pretty wide range, but really is dependent on your budget. And if you can’t afford doing that, then maybe a token of appreciation, like a $5 gift card to something. Or you know a handwritten note of thanks along with a $5 gift card could go really a long way," said Reed, the co-CEO of Reed Financial Group.

And if you are wondering about your delivery person: Postal service and package delivery workers are usually not allowed to accept cash. Experts say to consider snacks or hand warmers.

