‘American Pickers’ looking to feature Georgians with rare, historical items

ATLANTA — Do you have rare or historical items? Well, you could have the chance to be featured on TV.

American Pickers, which airs on the History Channel, is looking for hidden treasures and rare historical items in Georgia and Florida, according to the show’s Facebook post.

The show asks for you to reach out with your name, city and state, phone number, and a brief description of your collection.

The show said no stores will be considered and only private collections.

If you are interested, you can email the show at americanpickers@cineflix.com

You can also call or text ‪(646) 493-2184‬.

