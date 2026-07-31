Historic monument damaged by lightning as tornado ripped through North Georgia

JASPER, Ga. — A monument honoring Georgia’s founder, Gen. James Oglethorpe, appears to have been struck by lightning as severe storms moved through Pickens County on Wednesday night.

Severe Weather Team 2 confirmed on Thursday that an EF-0 tornado touched down in the county.

The monument currently stands in downtown Jasper. According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies “observed apparent storm damage to the Monument on Main Street in downtown Jasper.”

According to the City of Jasper, “City Staff met with Blue Ridge Marble & Granite Co onsite at the Oglethorpe Monument to assess the damage.”

Part of Main Street in Jasper was also shut down because of the debris from the monument. It was back open by Thursday evening.

The city said crews on Thursday “strapped the panels in place to secure any further damage from occurring.”

It said that a contractor who specializes in marble and granite repair was coming out on Friday to “evaluate the monument and advise on a repair plan and the timing.”

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