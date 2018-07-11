0 Historic Hotel Clermont reopens following multimillion dollar renovation

ATLANTA - The historic Hotel Clermont is officially open after an extensive, multi-million-dollar renovation.

Next time you drive down Ponce de Leon Avenue, the vintage sign will catch your eye. Hotel Clermont is open for business.

"We completely renovated. It looks great at night and behind you we have the marquee," said general manager Alan Rae.

Crews were hard at work bringing the dilapidated 1920’s building back to life since we first reported on this story back in December.

In late 2017, Rae walked Channel 2's Craig Lucie around and now, he’s proud to show what they’ve accomplished.

Next to restaurant Tiny Lou's is a library and bar. They preserved the unique aspects of the building such as the original floor and doors.

If you want to come up to the rooftop to enjoy the view or the bar, Rae told Lucie you need to get here early because they have a maximum capacity of 250.

"We are having a line of people for obvious reasons if not the best view of the city certainly one of the best views of the city," Rae said.

Right now, the hotel is booked.

Rae said more than 50 percent of their guests are from Atlanta enjoying a staycation to check it out. He said the total cost to renovate the hotel was just north of $20 million.

