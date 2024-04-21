On his birthday, family of tow truck driver killed on I-575 reminds others about move over law

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Friends and family of a tow truck driver killed while on the job are hoping his story can help save lives.

People gathered at Big Shot Billiards in Woodstock on this week for a vigil for Frank Ingram on what would have been his birthday.

Ingram died last October as he was clearing a crash on Interstate 575 near Sixes Road in Cherokee County. The family told Channel 2 Action News that Ingram barely survived a similar crash just a few years ago.

His family wants people to remember Georgia’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers to move over one lane when an emergency vehicle with flashing lights is on the shoulder of the highway.

“If you see a vehicle with flashing lights, or even a vehicle where it’s just a regular person and broken down vehicle, Be mindful and slow down, and if you can move over, because you could save their life,” Christian Ingram said.

Ingram wasn’t the only tow truck driver who was hit and killed on the job in Georgia last year.

Channel 2 Action News previously spoke with Robert Hydrick with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. He said the deaths are 100% preventable and shouldn’t be happening with the move over laws in place.

“The people who are out on the road, they have family just like you and I. They want to get home to their families,” he said.

