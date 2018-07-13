ATLANTA - Super Bowl organizers are looking for up to 10,000 volunteers to help Atlanta host Super Bowl 53.
Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston talked with host coordinators, who said they want cheerful, enthusiastic people who are filled with Southern charm and knowledge of the city.
“We have our application window open until the end of July, so you just visit atlsuperbowl53.com. We will have a force of up to 10,000 volunteers Super Bowl week,” said Lee Hendrickson, vice president of community engagement and volunteer programs.
Brandy Murawski said her father was a volunteer during the 1996 Olympics and she would consider volunteering for the Super Bowl activities.
“We are super excited about the Super Bowl -- excited for the city and the business it will bring. I think it would be something interesting to do,” Murawski said.
Henrickson said all volunteers must be at least 18 and pass a background check.
Volunteers won’t be able to watch the game from inside Mecedes-Benz Stadium, but they will be able to participate in other activities.
