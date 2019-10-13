Here's everything to know about Sunday's Atlanta Pride Parade

ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta is glowing in full color as the final day of the Atlanta Pride Festival gets underway Sunday.
The Atlanta Pride Festival is one of the largest Pride festivals in the Southeast and it'll conclude with the 49th annual Atlanta Pride Parade.
The big parade starts at noon, but there will be plenty of events happening all day in Midtown Atlanta.
We'll have a LIVE look at the final parade preparations, all morning on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM. You can also watch the parade at noon, anywhere you stream the WSB-TV app.
Here's a look at the time and route for anyone who plans to attend and also drivers who want to use alternate routes around the road closures.
Where: Assembly begins at 9:30 a.m. on the streets near the Civic Center MARTA Station.
Route: From the Civic Center MARTA Station, the parade merges off Ralph McGill onto Peachtree Street and travels toward 10th Street, turning on 10th toward the Charles Allen Gate entrance of Piedmont Park, where the parade officially ends.
Also keep in mind, two blocks of a major Midtown road will remain blocked all weekend. West Peachtree Street is shut down between Ponce de Leon Avenue and 4th Street due to construction. The blocks are not scheduled to reopen until Monday.
