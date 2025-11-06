Youngest Stockbridge mayor-elect reflects on victory: ‘It’s just good to have this change’

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Jayden Williams has been elected as the new mayor of Stockbridge, winning the election by 421 votes.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes talked to the 22-year-old Williams, who said multiple people told him he couldn’t win the election. So he said when he came to qualify as a candidate, he stood and prayed, then he got to work.

Williams arrived late to his Election Night watch party, where he was greeted with cheers and hugs from his supporters.

“And they said, ‘Early voting and absentee is in, and you’re already at 50%.’ I’m like, ‘OMG, wait – we at 50%,’" Williams said.

Williams, who is the youngest mayor in Stockbridge and the youngest Black mayor in Georgia, secured 53% of the vote. He defeated incumbent Mayor Anthony Ford, who became the first Black mayor of Stockbridge in 2018.

Williams attributed his victory to listening to voters and engaging with the community, using a billboard truck to promote his campaign.

He also highlighted his experience in leadership roles, including serving as treasurer for the Student Government Association and chair of the planning commission.

“I’ve served as NAACP state president, serving 159 counties. I served as SGA as treasurer, billions of dollars in a budget. I’ve served in multiple capacities including chair of the planning commission out here, so I have the experience to get out here and work. I just want to do it for the people now, all of them,” Williams said.

His first three priorities are affordable housing, supporting small businesses and youth engagement programs.

Williams holds a political science degree from Clark Atlanta University and hopes to inspire other HBCU graduates to pursue their dreams.

“I’m the politics guy, that’s what they call me. I’m the Obama of my family, so it’s just good to have this change and really see that generational curses are breaking in the family,” Williams said.

His grandmother is Vivian Thomas, a former county commissioner.

Fernandes said when Thomas was growing up, her dad told her not to drive through Stockbridge because of the racial tensions. And now, his great-grandson is leading this city.

