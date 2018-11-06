  • Voters to decide whether or not to approve new city of Eagles Landing

    STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Among the many issues that voters in Henry County will be heading to the polls over, will be whether or not to create the city of Eagles Landing. 

    The referendum has been contentious for a number of reasons that include issues of race and economics.

    In an unprecedented move, the potential new city would end up taking a piece of the city of Stockbridge to form Eagles Landing. 

