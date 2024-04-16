TRAFFIC RED ALERT: I-75 SB in Henry County shut down after crash involving tractor trailer

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic is at a standstill on Interstate 75 in Henry County after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Tuesday.
Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields has been following the crash since it happened after 4 a.m. near the Jonesboro Road exit on the southbound lanes.
Triple Team Traffic is guiding you around delays, LIVE every 10 minutes on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Emergency crews were seen in the area working to clear the scene.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to investigators to confirm if there were any injuries.
