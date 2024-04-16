U.S. Senate to hold hearing Tuesday over USPS delays at metro Atlanta distribution center

WASHINGTON DC — The United States Senate will hold a hearing in the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday regarding oversight of the U.S. Postal Service.

Channel 2 Action News has been reporting for months about customers’ frustrations in metro Atlanta, particularly with a distribution center in Palmetto.

Channel 2 is getting you ready for the hearing, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

There have been repeated calls for oversight of USPS from members of the U.S. House and Senate to both correct issues causing the delays and bring accountability.

On Tuesday morning, the U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will be in the hot seat.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Both democrat senators, republican representative Barry Loudermilk and most of Georgia’s congressional delegation have signed onto letters demanding answers from the DeJoy.

In recent months, Channel 2 Action News has spoken with frustrated customers who mailed important letters or packages, only to see them not get delivered on team.

“It’s poor planning, it’s bad management,” USPS customer Tenisha Tidwell told Channel 2 Action News.

The Senate Hearing on Capitol Hill starts at 10 a.m. and Channel 2 will have a full report on Channel 2 Action News At Noon.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2023 Cox Media Group