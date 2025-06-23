‘Teamwork:’ Stockbridge community helps find missing woman

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A 77-year-old Stockbridge woman who suffers from dementia is safe thanks to an “all-hands-on-deck” approach from community members.

Last Thursday, 77-year-old Rosebelle Brown was reported missing by Stockbridge police.

Officials said Brown suffers from dementia and was last seen near Bald Eagle Way that afternoon.

The following day, SPD said they were continuing to search for Brown and released photos of the massive turnout of people who responded from multiple jurisdictions to help.

Around 3:35 p.m. on Friday, Brown was safely located.

Video shows Stockbridge Recruit Kwame Bell carrying Brown out of the woods nearly 24 hours after she was reported missing.

“The search for Ms. Brown brought an all-hands-on-deck response,” SPD said.

The department says many applicants apply to be police officers to help others.

“Before even attending the police academy, Recruit Bell and others from his recruit class proved that commitment through their actions,” SPD said. “This outcome was the result of persistence, teamwork, and community. Thank you to everyone who helped bring Ms. Brown home.”

Brown is now receiving care at a local hospital.

