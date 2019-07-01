HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Someone in Henry County will receive $1,000 a day for the rest of their life!
The winning ticket in the Cash4Life game was sold at the Chevron on Highway 138 East in Stockbridge. The winning numbers from the June 24 drawing were 7-10-18-21-28, and the Cash Ball was 4.
The winner hasn’t come forward yet to claim the prize. He or she has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.
The Georgia Lottery announced on Monday that the Cash4Life game will now be drawn daily at 9 p.m.
With the exception of its new draw schedule, there will be no changes in how to play Cash4Life or the game’s chances of winning.
TRENDING STORIES:
“We are thrilled to announce Cash4Life becoming a daily draw game,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said. “More chances to play mean more opportunities for Georgia Lottery players to win prizes and to invest in Georgia’s students. Funds generated from each ticket purchased benefit Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program, including the Zell Miller Scholarship, and lottery-funded Pre-K.”
Since its launch in Georgia in 2016, Cash4Life has generated more than $11.5 million in prizes for Georgia Lottery players and more than $10.7 million for educational programs in Georgia.
Cash4Life is offered in nine states: Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Tennessee.
Cash4Life offers a top prize of $1,000 a day for life, a second prize of $1,000 a week for life and many other prizes. Tickets are $2 per play.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}