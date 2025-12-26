Shaq promoted to Henry County PD community relations chief

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — To Henry County, Shaquille O’Neal is more than just an NBA icon, as a recent presentation made clear.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office presented Shaquille O’Neal with a special gift on Christmas Day to honor his dedication to the community.

He was promoted to the sheriff’s office chief of community relations. The move is designed to enhancing community trust and safety through visible service.

Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett presented O’Neal with a plaque announcing the honor on ESPN on Christmas Day.

“When relationships are strong, communication improves, cooperation increases, and prevention becomes possible,” the sheriff said.

It builds on O’Neal’s previous five years as the director of community relations, during which he significantly advanced public safety initiatives in Henry County.

Scandrett emphasized the importance of trust in public safety, stating that strong relationships lead to improved communication and cooperation.

Under O’Neal’s leadership, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office hosted or supported 370 community events and provided 25,000 meals to families through initiatives and the Thanks4Giving program. Additionally, 15,000 gifts were distributed to children during the annual Shop with a Deputy holiday giving program, further demonstrating the agency’s commitment to community involvement.

“These numbers reflect something bigger than outreach; they reflect access and trust. Dr. O’Neal has helped our agency connect with people in a real way: showing up, listening and serving with consistency,” Scandrett said.

This approach aims to foster strong relationships that can support public safety outcomes, especially when timely information and responsive services are needed.

O’Neal’s programs focus on direct interaction with youth and families. They include O’Neal Sports Spectacular Summer Camp and community events like the Ride4Unity Cross County Bike Ride.

“Public safety works best when the community and law enforcement work together. This role is about being present and creating opportunities for our youth and families. I’m honored to serve Henry County in this way,” O’Neal said.

The Office’s commitment to public safety, led by Sheriff Scandrett, emphasizes relationship-based outreach and restoratives initiatives. The agency aims to strengthen public confidence through transparency and hands-on community engagement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group