Police say guns and drugs in Henry County home could be linked to a larger investigation

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police say their streets are a little safer after guns and a large amount of illegal drugs were seized last month.

But they say what they got could be just the tip of the iceberg.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with police who told her their investigation into drug activity in the county has “layers.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Looking at what police seized, many may not think that it affects them directly. But police say the illegal activity associated with what they found in a convicted felon’s home affects everyone.

“Yes, this does affect our community, as well as young kids. Sometimes they get into our public school systems,” Sgt. Andra Sykes said. “And some family members just don’t know that some of their family members are struggling with drugs of some sort.”

On Jan. 19, Henry County police and federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents served a search warrant at a McDonough home. They found 380 grams of marijuana, just over five pounds of suspected cocaine and four guns.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News is not identifying the suspect involved because police say their investigation is ongoing and could lead to more arrests.

“If we need help finding drugs and guns such as this, we will always ask our DEA to come in in conjunction with us and help us try and stop the crime,” Sykes said.

The suspect arrested by police has been charged with trafficking drugs, drug possession and having a firearm while committing a felony.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 Cobb animal control workers arrested on animal cruelty charges Two former Cobb County animal services officers are facing animal cruelty charges.

©2023 Cox Media Group