Over $400K worth of meth seized during I-75 traffic stop

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — A routine traffic stop along Interstate 75 in Henry County led to a major drug bust on Wednesday afternoon, according to Locust Grove police.

Police said a Crime Suppression Unit officer pulled over a vehicle traveling southbound on I-75 near the 212 marker just after 4 p.m. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, the officer noticed indicators consistent with criminal activity, prompting further investigation.

A search of the vehicle uncovered multiple concealed containers in the cargo area, police said. The contents of those containers field-tested positive for methamphetamine, according to authorities.

Investigators estimate the total weight of the seized drugs at 4.14 kilograms, with a street value of more than $400,000.

The suspect was arrested. Their age and identity were not released.

Locust Grove police say they are now working with federal law enforcement partners as the investigation continues.

