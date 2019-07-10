The murder trial for two foster parents accused of killing a 2-year-old girl has started in Henry County.
Police say Laila Daniel died in 2015 while in the care of her foster parents, Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington is inside the courtroom, where opening statements are being made.
The Rosenbaums called 911 in November 2015 and told dispatch that Laila choked on a chicken bone. An autopsy later revealed that she died from a blow to her stomach.
"They're liars, abusers and murders."— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) July 10, 2019
Opening arguments begin in the trial of the Henry County foster parents, accused in the 2015 death of a 2-year-old girl.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/6iVBH5QqiT
"She did CPR and the Heimlich maneuver over and over again."— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) July 10, 2019
The defense is now delivering opening arguments in the trial for the Henry County foster parents, accused of abusing and killing their 2 year old foster child, Laila Daniel.
Story next, at 4.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/PGtqlwFWOb
Channel 2 Action News has been covering the case since Laila's death almost four years ago.
The girl's family members previously told Washington the 911 call is heartbreaking to listen to and that they want justice for Laila.
The Rosenbaums were indicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and first-degree child cruelty in 2016.
