Teen says middle school teacher yanked her hair when she asked to use bathroom

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A middle school teacher is facing a battery charge after police say she yanked a 14-year-old student's hair after she asked to use the bathroom.
Channel 2's Tom Jones was at Henry County Middle School, where the incident happened in January and was caught on camera.
Police said the teacher, Tracy Parham, is required to turn herself in to police Friday, though she hasn't yet.
Jones talked to the student, Sequoia McMillian, who said Parham was mad when she asked another teacher for permission to go to the bathroom after Parham told her she couldn't. Sequoia said she needed to use the bathroom to take care of a personal issue.
Sequoia told Jones that Parham has done similar things to other students in the past but they had been afraid to report them.
Sequoia's mother, Latrice McMillian, said her daughter said she is upset Parham was allowed back in the classroom after assaulting her daughter.
