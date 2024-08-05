Man, woman sought after stealing Playstation 5 controllers from Henry Co. Target

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are looking for a man and woman who shoplifted Playstation 5 controllers from a Target store.

Police say last week, the man and woman entered the Target located at 1850 Jonesboro Road in McDononugh just before 7 p.m. and picked up two Playstation 5 controllers.

The man and woman removed the merchandise protection devices from the controllers and put them in a shopping cart.

Because the devices were removed from the controllers, the man and woman were able to pass the points of sale and were able to leave the store without paying for the controllers.

Police say the pair were last seen leaving the parking lot in a red 4-door Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the identities of the suspects are asked to contact Detective R. Leduc at 770-288-8254, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or can text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

