Man with ‘altered mental status’ reported missing in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are searching for a man who they say has an “altered mental status.”

Brent Williams left his Lakeshore Drive home in Stockbridge on Tuesday and has not been seen since.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He is described as being five feet, 11 inches and approximately 169 pounds.

Williams was last seen wearing an ACU-style camouflage pants and a brown leather jacket.

Anyone who knows where he is should call Henry County police at 770-288-8299.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group