Man wielding BB gun barricades himself inside Georgia Waffle House

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A man is in jail after police say he holed up inside a Waffle House while armed with a BB gun.

According to a police report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, a McDonough police officer spotted Tremaine Mathis walking down the street and told him that someone might complain about his gun being visible.

The officer says Mathis secured it in his waistband, picked up his pace and kept walking.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Someone later called 911 to say they saw Mathis walking around with a gun. The officer then saw him walking into a Waffle House.

When he went inside the restaurant, employees and customers told him that Mathis had locked himself in the restroom.

When he refused commands and did not exit, officers evacuated the restaurant, made their way into the restroom and arrested Mathis.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators found what they described as a BB gun in the left leg of his pants.

He was arrested and is being held in the Henry County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct obstruction and disorderly conduct loud noise.

Mathis was also criminally trespassed from Waffle House.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group