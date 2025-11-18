Son charged with murder after mom found stabbed to death in metro Atlanta home

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A man has been detained while police investigate the stabbing death of his mother on Monday night.

Stockbridge police said they were called out to reports of a suspicious man near a home on Club Drive just before 9:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man in the front yard who said his mother was dead inside the home.

Officers entered the home and found his 75-year-old mother dead from several stab wounds.

The woman has been identified as Dianna Cleveland. The suspect, her son, has been identified as 49-year-old Desmond Riley.

Investigators told Gehlbach that Cleveland had likely been dead for several days.

Riley has been charged with malice murder and is being held in the Henry County Jail.

