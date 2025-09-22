Henry County woman dies after contracting Legionnaires’ disease on trip to New York City

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Valerie Miller, a 69-year-old grandmother from Henry County, died after contracting Legionnaires’ disease during a trip to New York.

Miller’s daughters are questioning why there were no travel advisories about the Legionnaires’ outbreak in Central Harlem, which they believe could have prevented her trip.

“Everybody knows she was just lively. She wanted to have fun. Enjoy life,” said Amira Otiti, one of Miller’s daughters.

“Everything happened so fast. It was all so unexpected,” said Hanley, another daughter. “There are people traveling with just completely in the dark about what’s happening there.”

Valerie Miller’s daughters say they had no idea their mother was possibly traveling into a danger zone, and they say their mother didn’t know either.

The Georgia Department of Health confirmed the bacteria involved were Legionella and were found in two buildings in Central Harlem.

Amira Otiti mentioned that her mother wanted to go to a Chris Brown concert in Henry County, but the tickets were too expensive.

A celebration of life service for Miller is planned for next month.

