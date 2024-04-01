Henry County Police Department mourns the loss of beloved retired K-9

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its beloved retired K-9, officials announced on Sunday.

K-9 Sam “passed peacefully in the arms of his Handler P. Dillard,” the HCPD said.

K-9 Sam was a 13.5-year-old Belgian Malinois who worked at HCPD for five and a half years.

“Thank you for your service and rest easy. The current K-9′s have the watch from here,” the department said.

