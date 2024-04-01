Henry County Police Department mourns the loss of beloved retired K-9

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its beloved retired K-9, officials announced on Sunday.
K-9 Sam “passed peacefully in the arms of his Handler P. Dillard,” the HCPD said.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
K-9 Sam was a 13.5-year-old Belgian Malinois who worked at HCPD for five and a half years.
“Thank you for your service and rest easy. The current K-9′s have the watch from here,” the department said.
K-9 Sam— Henry County Police (@HenryCoPolice) March 31, 2024
DOB: 11-2-10
Retired: 5-1-19
EOW: 3-31-24 pic.twitter.com/rTVC0VXIGV
TRENDING STORIES:
- 5-month-old airlifted to Atlanta hospital after medical emergency at Walmart, officials say
- Ga. police continue to search for Walmart employee accused of shooting, killing teen, injuring child
- Has tipping gotten out of control? This is what most Americans say
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group