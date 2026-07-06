Henry County neighbors told to boil water after it comes out discolored

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Parts of Henry County are currently under a boil water advisory.

The advisory impacts much of the southeastern part of the county, excluding McDonough.

Some neighbors in the area told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan that they noticed a change in the water several days ago.

“It had a light brownish haze to it,” Curtis Schlobohm said. “I didn’t get sick over it. I’m still drinking water out of the fridge with the filter.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The boil water advisory was put out on Sunday.

Henry County Water Authority General Manager Tony Carnell told McCowan the issue likely started days ago.

“There was an air gap in one of the feeder lines, just an air blockage,” he described. “That caused the organics to not settle or settle too fast and it clogged the filters. So when they clog the filters it caused us to not be able to treat any more water so we had to shut that plant down.”

He said that it got significantly worse on Sunday night.

Residents in the impacted areas are being asked to bring any water they plan to use for cooking, drinking or even brushing your teeth to a boil before using it.

Carnell says that even with the issue being fixed, residents will likely continue seeing discolored water for a couple of days.

Now that everything is back online, water will be sent off for testing, which will take 24 hours. It could be Tuesday at the earliest before the boil water advisory is lifted.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group