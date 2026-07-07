Henry County lifts boil water advisory

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Water Advisory lifted the boil water advisory Tuesday for customers in the southeast portion of the county.

Parts of Henry County were placed under the advisory Sunday.

The advisory impacted much of the southeastern part of the county, excluding McDonough.

Some neighbors in the area previously told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan they noticed a change in the water several days ago.

“It had a light brownish haze to it,” Curtis Schlobohm said. “I didn’t get sick over it. I’m still drinking water out of the fridge with the filter.”

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Henry County Water Authority General Manager Tony Carnell had said the issue likely started days before but got significantly worse Sunday night.

“There was an air gap in one of the feeder lines, just an air blockage,” he described. “That caused the organics to not settle or settle too fast and it clogged the filters. So when they clog the filters it caused us to not be able to treat any more water so we had to shut that plant down.”

The water was sent for testing once the system was brought back online, officials said.

Residents could still continue seeing discolored water for a couple of days.

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