Henry County food distribution event draws those in need from across state

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Grace Baptist Church in Stockbridge hosted a Thanksgiving food giveaway, providing turkeys and vegetables to families in need. This year’s event drew in those in need from across Georgia, even more than 100 miles away.

The event was supported by multiple community partners including the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Kroger and Georgia Grown.

“I came because whatever I get today... I’ll share it with my community... there’s a couple of elderly people that are looking forward to it,” Jo Copeland, who drove from Columbus, Georgia, told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson.

Columbus is 113 miles away from Stockbridge, a roughly two-hour drive.

Volunteers distributed boxes containing a turkey and Georgia-grown vegetables to each family.

The distribution included items like mandarin oranges, onions, sweet potatoes, collards, and cabbage.

The event aimed to meet the increasing need for food assistance during the holiday season.

Organizers anticipated higher demand this year due to various challenges faced by the community. The volunteers at Grace Baptist Church were prepared as cars lined up for hours to receive food boxes.

“I came today because they was giving out food...and I come because I need it,” Nellie Byrd-Bensley, a 93-year-old attendee, told Channel 2 Action News.

Grace Baptist Church continues to support local families by giving out food boxes almost every Tuesday, ensuring ongoing assistance beyond the holiday season.

The church does not do a giveaway on the first Tuesday of the month.

The Thanksgiving food giveaway at Grace Baptist Church highlights the community’s effort to support families during times of need, with volunteers and partners coming together to make a difference.

