Henry County Fire Rescue implementing body cameras into life-saving process

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Fire Rescue Department is looking to provide transparency as they have decided to add body cameras when out on a call.

“The mission of Henry County Fire Rescue is to provide safe, professional service through education, prevention, emergency services, and community relations. Body-worn cameras support the department’s mission and provide important operational value,” the department wrote.

Implementation of the cameras is aimed at improving “the response and safety of patients and providers.”

“Henry County Fire Rescue is committed to providing the safest, most professional service possible,” the department said. “The implementation of body-worn cameras is aimed at supporting this goal and helping create a more accountable environment by providing a HIPAA-compliant record of what took place during an incident, ultimately improving the overall safety of the patient and provider.”

Body camera footage from an incident can only be reviewed by department-authorized personnel only as part of an after-action review for future response improvements.

As for where the footage will be stored, the department said it will live on HIPAA-compliant software and HCFR “will comply with all HIPAA rules and regulations when storing and sharing data.

“We are committed to protecting the citizens of Henry County and providing exceptional service. We are continually looking for ways to improve our operations, and the use of body-worn cameras helps us fulfill that commitment,” the department said.

