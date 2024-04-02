GDOT partners with Norfolk Southern to improve freight rail in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation announced they’ll be partnering with Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern Corporation to pay for freight rail improvements in Henry County.

According to GDOT, Norfolk Southern received an $8.4 million grant for their McDonough passing track improvement project, part of what the department called the first round of a newly created Georgia Freight Rail Program.

“Georgia DOT is excited to announce this first round of grants being made available under this new freight rail funding program and are pleased to award this grant to Norfolk Southern Corporation,” Russell R. McMurry, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Transportation said. “Georgia’s freight rail network is a key economic driver and a vital component of our overall transportation network. This project will provide many benefits to Henry County and the state.”

The grant will be used to fund part of Norfolk Southern’s Atlanta South District passing track on their rail line between Macon and Atlanta in Henry County.

GDOT said it’s a key freight rail corridor that connects the Georgia Port Authority Garden City Terminal and the metro Atlanta area.

“This funding represents a springboard for growth for our Henry County operations, thanks to the invaluable support from Georgia DOT and local officials,” Norfolk Southern SVP and Chief Strategy Officer Mike McClellan said. “It’s a triple win: enhancing service for our local customers, improving mainline train access across our 22-state network, and easing congestion along the way. These infrastructure improvements will bolster our operational efficiency while driving economic growth across the region, promising enduring benefits for our communities.”

Overall, the cost of the project is estimated to be $21 million and is expected to more than double the current rail length. GDOT said the project will allow more efficient use of tracks and reduce road crossings blocked by trains.

“Norfolk Southern’s $8.4 million grant is the largest of a total of six Georgia Freight Rail Program grants announced recently by Georgia DOT,” the department said.

