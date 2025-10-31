Food giveaway held at Mount Carmel Park for Henry County residents in need

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A free food giveaway took place at Mount Carmel Park in Henry County, where volunteers distributed groceries to those in need.

The event, organized by United Food Force, provided truckloads of donated food, including dry goods and dairy products, to community members facing food insecurity.

“This type of thing is a good thing for the community, especially for moms. Or anyone who receives government assistance,” Amanda, a single mother of four affected by the government shutdown, told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach.

The food distribution was a drive-thru event, allowing recipients to collect food without having to sign up in advance.

Southern Grace Hospice contributed by purchasing thousands of dollars worth of meats, such as chicken and ground beef, to support the effort.

Carlotta Harrell, the Henry County Commission Chair, said there was an overwhelming need in the community, emphasized by the number of families participating.

“But to see all the cars, see all the families coming through. It’s overwhelming,” Harrell said, highlighting the urgent demand for assistance.

“I’m so excited, y’all don’t know…God is so good and this is a blessing. God Bless you all. Thank you,” David, a food recipient, told Channel 2 Action News.

The food giveaway in Henry County addressed a critical need for many families, particularly those affected by the government shutdown, providing them with essential groceries and support.

