Deadly crash on I-75 melted barrier; Heavy delays in the area

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Interstate 75 has partially reopened after a fiery crash in Henry County but heavy delays remain.
Channel 2 Action News has learned that the crash happened around 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Jodeco Road, Exit 222.
Our photographer on the scene said the fire after the crash was so intense, that the barrier had melted away.
The Georgia Department of Transportation said this crash was the result of police chase and that it is being investigated as a fatality crash.
Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum said heavy delays remain in the area with traffic, at one point, stretching for 5 miles.
Traffic is being diverted onto Jonesboro Road, Exit 221. Drivers can use Highway 19/41 or U.S. 23/42 as alternates.
**UPDATE** RED ALERT Henry Co.: Vehicle fire and investigation...I-75/nb at Jodeco Rd(Exit 222), all lanes remain blocked. Traffic is being diverted onto Jonesboro Rd(Exit 221). Use Hwy 19/41 or US 23/42 as alternates. https://t.co/KslBQmUsyy #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/pjH4lveDd0— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) March 12, 2019
