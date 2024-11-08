FedEx worker wants Henry County police to apologize for accusing him of stealing

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A FedEx contractor wants an apology from police after he says they accused him of stealing a massage chair.

But Isaac Hernandez told Channel 2′s Tom Jones he did nothing wrong. He said he doesn’t like being accused of a crime he didn’t commit.

“This job is really big on integrity,” he explained.

Hernandez says that’s why he was so upset when he started getting calls that Henry County police posted a “Be On The Lookout” photo of him on social media.

“It was frustrating. It was scary,” he explained.

The post accused him of stealing a $600 massage chair off someone’s porch.

“You’re making me out to be somebody I’m not,” Hernandez said.

Media outlets reported on the information police posted on social media. You can’t see Hernandez’s face, but he says he’s well known in the area.

“Anybody who knows what I do, they just know that’s me,” he pointed out.

He says he told police he went to the home to resolve an issue where the customer didn’t get a package. Hernandez says when no one answered he left empty handed.

Hernandez wanted to clear this up: “It wasn’t a massage chair that was even being delivered. It was a part to the massage chair that was misdelivered.”

Police updated its Facebook post saying the BOLO had been canceled and that this was determined not to be a criminal matter.

Hernandez’s attorney says police hardly did any investigating before posting the BOLO.

“It got out of hand when it could have been solved really easily without bringing so much attention to something like this,” attorney Brad Moody said.

Hernandez says the picture clearly shows him in uniform and with a scanner. He wants police to apologize.

“I just would really like to know what happened. How did you guys drop the ball like this?”

Jones reached out to police to get its side to how this was handled and is still waiting on their response.

Hernandez believes the customer got a notification her part arrived when it was misdelivered to Lithonia. He says he arrived to clear up the discrepancy and that may have been when the customer believed he took the package. He says there was no video of him taking anything, which is why he was perplexed police put out the BOLO.

He says the customer got her package two days later.

