Families mourning 3 who attended college together after deadly metro Atlanta crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Two families are coming together to raise an infant after both of the child’s parents were killed in a metro Atlanta car crash over the weekend.

The parents were among the three people who died in the crash.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to an investigator who said they’re still trying to figure out why the car crashed.

The victims’ families are focusing on their faith to get them through this tragedy.

The Lawrence family is having a hard time accepting the loss of Varick Lawrence, Jr.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Many people called him “Champ” because he fought to survive at birth.

“It just stuck, and they kept saying he’s a little champion,” his grandmother, Dot Mitchell said.

His parents say he was also a champion in baseball, his favorite sport. He played on the team at Stillman College in Alabama with his friend Sieas Elliot, who also died in Saturday’s crash.

The third victim was Lawrence’s girlfriend and future wife, Destiny Gardner.

They had a son, Zaire, together. He’s just nine months old.

“We should be planning a wedding, not funerals,” Mitchell said.

There is a GoFundMe campaign set up to benefit the family of Sieas Elliott.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group