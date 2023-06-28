Emergency crews investigating what caused part of Stockbridge building to collapse

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Emergency crews are investigating the collapse of a building in Stockbridge.
Stockbridge police posted a photo on social media of what is left of the building along N. Henry Boulevard.
Police said no one was injured, but a car parked in the parking lot was damaged.
They ask that people avoid the area around the building until they are able to stabilize it.
The cause of the collapse is unclear.
