Cop car amongst vehicles broken into in Henry County neighborhood, police say

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Henry County police are investigating after multiple vehicles, including a patrol vehicle, were broken into.

Henry County police said on April 1, just after 4 a.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Towne Centre Village Drive regarding suspicious activity.

When officers arrived, they found three suspects breaking into vehicles, who all ran from police when spotted.

Authorities said after a foot chase, one of the suspects, a teen was taken into custody.

As the day moved forward, the department said more victims called to report their vehicle being broken into. This included a Henry County police officer, whose marked patrol vehicle was broken into. Officials said nothing was taken.

Henry County detectives said the officer’s surveillance footage captured the teen and his two accomplices shattering the windows of his patrol vehicle.

One of the suspects has been charged with three extra counts of entering auto and one count of interference with government property.

Their ages and identities were not released. Authorities did not say how many vehicles were broken into.

