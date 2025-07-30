Classes begin Thursday in Henry County schools with new ‘distraction-free’ policy for students

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The new school year begins for Henry County students on Thursday, and this year, school officials are focusing on distraction-free learning.

The school district will begin the school year under a new theme, “Bright Futures Begin in Henry County Schools.”

Students in all 53 Henry County schools will face new rules under the “Focus: ON” policy, aimed at distraction-free learning.

The new policy prohibits students from using or displaying cellphones, smartwatches, tablets, gaming devices, headphones, and similar technology on school property during the school day without permission from the principal.

