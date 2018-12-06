Car thief opens fire on homeowner during break-in, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police released a new warning Wednesday night: A thief breaking into cars is accused of shooting at a homeowner.
The incident happened Nov. 23 in McDonough, Georgia.
"I never thought something like that would happen," a neighbor told Channel 2's Matt Johnson.
Police told Channel 2 Action News they want to find the man before he strikes again.
Neighbors tell us why they're surprised and the clues that could help catch the gunman, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
Police say dangerous thieves are targeting homes in McDonough. 1 suspect even shot at a homeowner, per police. pic.twitter.com/fwfcZzJo8M— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) December 6, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}