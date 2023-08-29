Atlanta Motor Speedway opening gates for Hurricane Idalia evacuees

HAMPTON, Ga. — As it has done many times in the past, Atlanta Motor Speedway announced Tuesday that it is once again opening its gates to people evacuating Hurricane Idalia.

“The speedway, which is equipped to host thousands of guests across its facility for its marquee NASCAR races and other events throughout the year, will provide camping space free of charge for dry camping in its Unreserved RV campground,” Atlanta Motor Speedway said in a news release.

The speedway also said it will have a number of limited sites with water, power and sewer available.

“Our facility is well equipped to help in times of need,” AMS executive vice president and general manager Brandon Hutchison said. “That’s why we’ve made a habit of working hand-in-hand with Henry County Emergency Management for more than a decade to lend a helping hand for situations like this.”

Directions for evacuees:

Storm evacuees arriving at AMS from GA Highway 20 and Lower Woolsey Road should enter the facility at Entrance “H”, turn right onto Richard Petty Boulevard, turn left into Entrance “G” and continue to the Unreserved RV Campground. Evacuees arriving via US Highway 19/41 will enter at Entrance “E” and continue to the Unreserved RV Campground.

Anyone looking to secure full hook-up camping should call the AMS ticket office at 770-946-4211 to reserve a space during business hours.

