3 men injured in shooting outside Henry County shopping center were firing at each other, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Stockbridge police say three young men found with gunshot wounds outside a shopping center were shooting at each other.

Officers were called to the Mays Corner shopping center on North Henry Boulevard around 9 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds inside a red Pontiac in the middle of the parking lot.

Police say a third man, also shot, ran from the scene, crossed over Highway 138 and walked into a Popeyes restaurant, where he called for help.

Investigators have not confirmed how the men are all connected, but say they were shooting at each other and that the public is not in danger.

Police returned to the scene Thursday to collect more evidence. They plan to review surveillance video from the parking lot to determine what led to the gunfire.

The three men were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where they’re “being watched closely by officers,” police said in a news release. All victims were described as “alert.”

Cedric and Tracy Davis live nearby and shop in the plaza often. The violence has them worried about their family.

“It’s kind of not surprising because things are building up around here,” Cedric said. “And not everybody that you want in the neighborhood is coming to the neighborhood now.”

“It really makes me want to move out of the area, honestly speaking,” Tracy said. “We’ve been thinking about it for a while now – moving out.”

The shopping center is anchored by a Dollar General store and other businesses. They were all open on Thursday.

